Argyle seeks residents’ input on new Strategic Plan

The town of Argyle is asking residents to review the final draft of its proposed Strategic Plan and Execution Guide and share their input.

The town adopted a new vision statement in 2018: The Town of Argyle is committed to preserving our small town character and natural beauty through thoughtful growth, stewardship of resources and a citizen-focused government. The next year, the Town Council authorized staff to initiate a strategic planning process to make sure that town planning follows that vision statement.

“The Town of Argyle Strategic Plan and Execution Guide is an action-oriented road map designed to continually focus and intentionally align the resources of the organization toward progressing ever closer to the long-term vision for the community,” according to the town. “This plan is a culmination of months of preparation, citizen engagement, creative thinking, and documentation of the structure and methods that the Town will use to guide its decisions and to provide context to the complex public policy and resource allocation questions that inevitably arise.”

Among the proposed Strategic Plan’s many primary objectives are increasing transparency, adopting an updated tree preservation ordinance, identify potential future town gathering places and re-imagining the development process to require more up-front coordination between developers and impacted neighborhoods, the Planning & Zoning Commission, Town Council and town staff.

The final draft of the Strategic Plan will be presented to the Argyle Economic Development Corporation on Aug. 12, and to Town Council on Aug. 17 for consideration. Click here to read the proposed Strategic Plan and submit your input.