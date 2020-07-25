Denton County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 128 new cases

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced two additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 49 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The deaths reported Saturday were a female over 80 who was a resident of Roanoke, and a male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated Denton County.

“Today’s report of two additional deaths from COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

“We cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance to take every precaution possible to keep you and your families safe – wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

DCPH is also announcing 128 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 6,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 46 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,276.

Due to adjustments in the regional reporting format for local hospital metrics, DCPH is experiencing a delay in updating daily hospital capacity information. DCPH will resume daily hospital capacity reporting as soon as possible.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.