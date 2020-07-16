Denton County reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that it has confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases among county residents, as well as 74 new recoveries.

There are now 2,020 active cases in Denton County and 2,544 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 41.

The most common age ranges for people who have tested positive in Denton County are residents in their 20s and 30s. Of the 41 people who have died from the virus, the youngest were in their 40s.

Of the 4,605 total cases, only 312 have resulted in hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of cases were etc result of contact with a confirmed case or local transmission.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.