Medical Alert Southwest offers peace of mind

Having owned a home security company for nearly two decades, the transition to personal medical alert systems was smooth for Al DeMarzo.

When the longtime Flower Mound resident and businessman sold DFW Alarm last year and moved full-tilt into his new venture, Medical Alert Southwest, he kept the same location and business model. That included customers being able to get straight answers directly from him when they inquire about service.

“I built DFW Alarm on a lot of trust,” he said. “I was the no-contract guy and am no-contracts with this. That’s what made me successful. That and the level of service we provide.”

Medical Alert Southwest was founded on the belief that if you need help, it should be available no matter where you are or what the situation. You could be out jogging, at work alone, or you could get lost and not know where you are. In the past, rapid help medical alert technology wasn’t there for you in those situations. Now it’s here, and the goal is to ensure you are never alone in an emergency.

With top-of-the-line equipment, superior 24/7 U.S.-based monitoring services, and more than 40 years of unrivaled industry knowledge, Medical Alert Southwest offers the best mobile medical alert solution on the market.

“I know what it takes to protect seniors and their families, and I care about your safety. I have gone to great lengths to cover all your bases so that you don’t have to,” said the retired New Jersey police officer/EMT.

Medical Alert Southwest utilizes the most experienced team of operators in the U.S. specifically trained to answer the call when there is a situation.

“Our operators can dispatch whatever help you need, whether it’s friends, neighbors, family members, or the fire department and police,” said DeMarzo.

Medical Alert Southwest offers many subscription plans to meet any budget, along with free activation. There is no equipment to buy, and a 30-day money back guarantee.

Learn more at medicalalertsouthwest.com or call 972-355-0086.