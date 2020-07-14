Johnson wins Republican primary runoff for 431st District Judge

Jim Johnson will win the Republican nomination for Denton County 431st District Judge, according to unofficial election results from the Denton County Elections Office.

Johnson, 59, had received the most votes in the March primary election for the judicial seat, but the three other candidates on the ballot split the vote enough so that he didn’t get more than half the vote. The top two vote-getters, Johnson and attorney Derbha Jones, faced off in the primary runoff election Tuesday.

Johnson, an attorney from Plano, received 62.5% of the 15,010 votes, with 91% of precincts reporting, according to the county elections website.

Johnson will face Diana Weitzel, the only Democratic candidate, in the November election to replace Jonathan Bailey as District Judge of the 431st Judicial District.