Local chapter invites community to virtual benefit concert

The Flower Mound Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting the community to a virtual benefit concert in support of Wreaths Across America and the Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery.

The family-friendly virtual concert will air live on the Wreaths Across America Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Sunday, featuring patriotic musical guests in honor of U.S. veterans, according to a news release. The event will include a special message from U.S. Navy Seal Marcus Lutrell, the lone survivor of Operation Red Wing, and his wife, Melanie.

Wreaths Across America is a coordinated effort each December to carry out wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,600 other locations around the country.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. To sponsor a wreath for a veteran at the Flower Mound Cemetery, visit The Flower Mound Chapter NSDAR group page at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0864p.