Lakeside Music Series canceled through July, possibly longer

The Lakeside Music Series has been canceled through the rest of the month, if not longer, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lakeside DFW announced Thursday that Friday’s edition of the weekly live performances, the first appearance by musician Jennifer Perryman, has been canceled, as have the rest of the July shows. No timetable has been set for the series’ return.

The decision comes a week after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, unless approved by the local mayor. Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon is no longer comfortable allowing the Lakeside Music Series to continue, according to a news release from Lakeside DFW.

“All over Texas, cities are seeing increased positive cases and hospitalizations,” Dixon said. “Flower Mound included.”

As of Thursday, Flower Mound had reported 177 cases of coronavirus, up from around 60 cases in early June.

“Unfortunately, this is a year full of tough decisions that none of us want to make,” he said. “We all need to follow the governor’s orders right now and minimize gatherings.”

David Stewart, who runs the Lakeside Music Series, said Lakeside DFW is disappointed for the musicians, the Lakeside businesses and the people who wanted to enjoy the music.