Denton County opens new portal for nonprofit grants

Denton County and United Way of Denton County have collaborated to open a new COVID-19 grant application portal, which allows nonprofit organizations to apply for grants using specific guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the federal CARES Act.

“The Denton County Commissioners Court has prioritized assisting our residents with these CARES Act funds,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Earlier this year, the Denton County Commissioners Court established Denton County CARES (Coalition of Agencies to Restore Essential Services) and earmarked federal funds specifically for food, housing and nonprofit assistance, according to a news release from the county. The new portal, found at www.unitedwaydenton.org/DentonCountyCARES, provides an opportunity for organizations to request funds to assist residents with daily living expenses due to loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also have provided more than 200,000 masks to our non-profit agencies across the county through the help of United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Transportation Authority,” Eads said. “We also rolled out two phases of business grants through our Denton County OPEN (Operational Plan for Economic Normalization) to help restore our local economy. We believe these collective efforts are a continuation of our mission to support Denton County.”

To date, the county has awarded more than $1.6 million in grants to area nonprofits. The grants have also expanded telehealth visits, covered other medical expenses such as mental health, provided food for everyone from children to senior adults, increased supplies for infant care, and more, according to the county.

“Our hope is that anyone living within our county who has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 will receive assistance as needed to help them on the road to self-sufficiency,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell. “We do not want to leave anyone behind during these tough times. It is important to me and to all of the court that we help wherever we can.”

UWDC President & CEO Gary Henderson said the local United Way is committed to helping the community overcome the challenges created by the pandemic.

“Our Denton County nonprofits have met this challenge head-on with compassion, energy, and a spirit of innovation as we all work together to sustain our community through this crisis,” Henderson said.