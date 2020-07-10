Full closures of Hwy 121 at FM 2499 set for this weekend

Full highway and ramp closures in the area of Hwy 121 and FM 2499 will affect traffic this weekend.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. on Sunday (or sooner), according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Full ramp closure of the westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Full ramp closure of the northbound Hwy 26 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 on-ramp at Sandy Lake Road.

All closures will allow crews to complete a major traffic switch on the northbound Hwy 121 main lanes, according to the news release. With this switch, northbound Hwy 121 traffic will be on new pavement, the northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to northbound Hwy 121 frontage road will open, and the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road on-ramp to northbound Hwy 121 will open. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.