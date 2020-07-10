Foodie Friday: Egg Farm Cafe

Rocky Bega is what some may call “The King of Breakfast,” around here. We first met him a couple of years ago at Golden Egg Cafe in Bartonville, and now we’re back with him eating his delicious food at his new restaurant, Egg Farm Cafe, in Lakeside DFW.

Egg Farm Cafe is open 7 days a week from 7:00am-2:30pm serving delicious breakfast and lunch items.

And no matter your taste preferences or dietary restrictions, Egg Farm Cafe has something you’ll love to eat. And if you’re a coffee-lover, you can’t leave without a cup of their Segafredo Zanetti® coffee, made from the highest quality beans from around the world.

Some of our favorite items on their menu are: The Traditional Skillet, the Berry Bliss French Toast or Crepes, the Iron Man Scrambler made with egg whites, and their Avocado Toast. Get any of those with some of their fresh-squeezed orange juice on the side, and you have the perfect meal!

Ok, so obviously we’re breakfast kind of people.

But Egg Farm Cafe has some awesome lunch items as well like their salads, Chicken Fried Steak, Cowboy Burger, and Turkey Pesto Panini.

Dine in with Egg Farm Cafe or order it for takeout – or stop in for a mid-day coffee break. Try out one of our favorites or find a new favorite of your own! And this will easily become one of your go-to breakfast and lunch spots.

*Egg Farm Cafe is located at 2401 Lakeside Pkwy Suite 100, Flower Mound, TX 75022.