A minor was airlifted to a Dallas hospital late Friday morning after a horse riding accident in Argyle.

Paramedics responded about 11 a.m. Friday to the 1700 block of East Hickory Hill Road, according to Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger. The age of the victim is not known.

Hohenberger said the victim had to be transported to a traumatic injury center, so they were taken by air ambulance to a children’s hospital in Dallas.