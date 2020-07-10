Shillingburg provides oral healthcare worth smiling about

It’s incredibly cliche to say that John Shillingburg of DFW Oral Surgeons is the smile expert you and your entire family can trust. But in a day and age where options are limitless, it’s hard not to notice how skilled he and his team are — and how wide of a gap there is between them and everyone else.

This is not only the case in terms of their vast experience. It is just as much a credit to the fact that they spared no expense in creating a true outpatient surgery center equipped with all the latest technological advancements and bells and whistles. This allows them to treat any mouth and jaw condition, from as simple as wisdom teeth extraction to sinus lifts, dental implants, and reconstructive surgery.

The bottom line is that DFW Oral Surgeons has a variety of options that can give back the ability to eat and speak normally to restoring the confidence it takes to smile and be proud of how you look. That is a godsend to patients who are tired of traveling from one specialist office to the next.

In true Shillingburg form, he deflects credit. He simply enjoys the chance to improve someone’s life.

“It’s a blessing to help restore someone’s oral health,” Shillingburg said.

Another reason why people love DFW Oral Surgeons so much is that, well, Dr. Shillingburg is just a really neat guy and easy to get along with. And yes, he’s got plenty of experience. After graduating from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science and from the University of Texas Dental School in San Antonio with a doctorate degree in dental science, Dr. Shillingburg completed a general dentistry residency at Fort Carson in Colorado.

It was that military experience that allowed Dr. Shillingburg to work with a lot of wounded soldiers and military service members, many of whom came back with strange infections that weren’t easily diagnosed. Dr. Shillingburg got used to managing patients in this environment.

He earned his advanced degree in oral surgery from Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, then received certification from, and is a diplomate of, the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 2007. He is trained and credentialed in dentoalveolar surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, dental implant surgery, orthognathic surgery, facial reconstructive oral surgery, and dental anesthesiology.

Dr. Shillingburg also holds membership with the American Dental Association and is a diplomate of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. Additionally, he has been nominated by his peers for several awards, including Texas Super Dentist and D Magazine Best Dentist.

Clearly, there is plenty to love. Here’s what some of DFW Oral Surgeons’ patients have to say:

“I was so grateful for Dr. Shillingburg and his staff. They took great care of my daughter and took every precaution to ensure her safety during this pandemic. Dr. Shillingburg was so sweet and took time to explain everything to us. He even called to check on her later in the day. Such a wonderful place!” T.M.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the skill and professionalism of Dr. Shillingburg, the amazing and detailed office staff, and the caring surgical team. HIGHLY recommended and trusted!” M.M.

“Dr. Shillingburg is personable and knowledgeable! What’s better than a great doctor with an excellent bedside manner?! The office staff is also extremely professional, polite, and helpful. Sometimes dealing with terrible office staff is the price one has to pay to see a great doctor, but NOT here! Excellent experience all the way around!” A.B.

“My daughter referred me to Dr. Shillingburg. The staff was friendly, kind, and very professional in taking care of me. Dr. Shillingburg is a very transparent doctor: I knew exactly what to expect before and after the surgery. I just want to thank Dr. Shillingburg for being courteous, friendly, and having a great staff. I truly thank you Dr. Shillingburg and staff for giving me excellent care at DFW Oral Surgeons. I totally agree with the reviews: you are a five star doctor with a five star staff. Thank you, Dr. Shillingburg and staff.” J.M.

Convinced yet that you need to make a trip to see Dr. Shillingburg? He is the Director of the DFW Study Club, an affiliate chapter of the Seattle Study Club. Established in 2013 by Dr. Shillingburg, its goal was to create a peer-based continuing education group for dentists and specialists in the community.

“As dentistry continues to evolve, it is critical to provide a forum where members meet on a monthly basis and discuss a variety of topics such as interdisciplinary treatment planning, case studies, and practice management,” he said.

When he’s not working, Dr. Shillingburg loves spending time with his family. He and his wife, Carrie, live in Flower Mound and have four children: twins, Caleb and Jacob; son, Joseph; and daughter, Karis. The family enjoys church activities, spending time outdoors, and water sports.