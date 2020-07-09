BigShots Golf Center coming this fall to southern Denton County

A new golf entertainment center is planning to open this fall in far southern Denton County, near Texas Motor Speedway.

BigShots Golf Entertainment center broke ground last fall in far north Fort Worth’s Champion Circle, next to the Tanger Outlet Mall in the southwest corner of the Hwy 114 and I-35W interchange. BigShots will have 56 driving range bays on two stories, an outdoor putting green, a golf academy offering year-round training, a full restaurant and bar, an activity center for kids and 3,500 square feet of meeting space, according to a news release from the company.

“We are so very excited to bring BigShots to Fort Worth and our Champions Circle Marriott Hotel Complex,” said Tim O’Reilly, CEO and managing partner of the company.

“BigShots is unique due to its amazing technology that includes a Doppler radar tracking system, games and sophisticated virtual course play, allowing our guests to play courses all over the world! The addition of BigShots to our Marriott complex and golf course, along with the new ‘Paddock’ event barn, is transforming the area into an exciting destination experience.”

The cutting-edge golf and entertainment establishment is created for all ages and skill levels, according to the news release. Avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses that will improve their game. Non-golfing players, families and children will enjoy games such as Knockout and Pinball and other fun, interactive games.

BigShots has one location open in Florida, with others coming soon to Missouri and Bryan, Texas. The Champion Circle location is expected to open sometime this fall. Click here for more information.