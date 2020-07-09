Denton County man dies of COVID-19

A Denton County man in his 80s has died as a result of COVID-19, the Denton County Public Health announced on Thursday.

The man was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County, according to DCPH. He was the 38th county resident to die from the novel coronavirus, and the first in over two weeks.

“We are sad to report another death due to COVID-19 in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep the individual’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We recommend everyone wear masks when around individuals not within your household, continue to social distance and frequently wash your hands. These important steps will reduce your risk of infection.”

DCPH also announced Thursday that there are 115 newly confirmed cases of the virus, as well as 32 new recoveries. The active case count is now at 2,337, and the total recoveries are 1,322.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.