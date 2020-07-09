Early voting in primary runoffs ends Friday

In local and state primary runoff elections, early voting ends at 7 p.m. Friday.

Runoff elections are between the top two finishers in March primary elections in which no candidate received more than half of the vote.

In the Republican runoff, Denton County voters will choose between Derbha Jones and Jim Johnson for the District Judge of the 431st Judicial District. Voters will also choose between Elizabeth Beach and Brian Walker for Place 7 Justice on the 2nd Court of Appeals District.

In the Democratic runoff, Denton County voters will nominate either Royce West or Mary “MJ” Hegar to challenge John Cornyn for his seat in the U.S. Senate. Denton County Democrats will also vote for either Chrysta Castaneda or Roberto “Beto” Alonzo for Railroad Commissioner.

Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.