Virtual public meeting to be held for FM 407 improvement study

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting late this month r regarding a feasibility study for FM 407 road improvements in Argyle.

TxDOT is planning to widen, improve and realign FM 407 from west of Justin to the Bartonville town limits. More information about the plans will be provided in the virtual meeting, which will be online from 6 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 14. TxDOT says the purpose of the feasibility study is to analyze potential roadway options to improve FM 407, including improving the existing alignment or utilizing new alignments. Alignment options could require additional right-of-way to accommodate the project.

Such meetings are usually held in person, but TxDOT has moved them online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for the meeting webpage. Public comments can be made through Aug. 14 via voicemail, email or mail. Click here for more information about how to submit comments.