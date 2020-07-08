Keep Flower Mound Beautiful launches ‘Bags to Benches’ initiative

Last month, Keep Flower Mound Beautiful launched a new recycling effort that can result in a new park bench for the town of Flower Mound.

For the “Bags to Benches” program, if 500 pounds of plastic items are collected throughout the community by December, the town will receive a new park bench made completely from recycled materials, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Plastic bags and other similar plastic items — that are dry and clean — are being collected at two locations, the Flower Mound Public Library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane, and the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.

