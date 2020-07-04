From the desk of Bobbie Mitchell — July 2020

New Portal for Non-Profit Grants

In the past few months, we have spent almost $2 million from the CARES Act funds to area non-profit organizations that help provide food, housing, medical, mental health and other assistance to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are part of an estimated $32 million we set aside from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds the county received from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

We believe it is important to support our residents through this difficult time. We have also reached out to area churches that also provide food and housing assistance.

Grant applications have been submitted through the NorthTexasCares.org, a portal created by a number of foundations and agencies that provide assistance in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. That will continue through mid-July.

Soon, Denton County will unveil a new portal, Denton County CARES, for all 501c3 organizations to seek COVID-19-related assistance by submitting applications for grants.

Be sure to stay tuned to my Facebook page, the county’s website at www.dentoncounty.gov, social media pages and the United Way of Denton County website at www.unitedwaydenton.org to find out more details.

I also want to offer my sincere thanks to and appreciation for the dedication and hard work of our non-profit organizations who have worked tirelessly to help our residents affected during this pandemic.

We believe providing assistance to our residents is vital. It is what the CARES Act funds should do – keep residents in their homes, provide food to hungry families and help our local businesses who have suffered financial losses.

Teaming Up to Provide PPE

Local nonprofit organizations are receiving a helping hand thanks to Denton County, United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA). All three organizations are working together to provide and distribute critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to Denton County nonprofits to help keep their employees, volunteers and clients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Denton County Emergency Services coordinated purchasing the PPE with funds from the CARES Act. The United Way of Denton County worked with area non-profits to create a list of needs to ensure safe operations in the delivery of services during the pandemic. DCTA has agreed to deliver the PPE to the non-profits.

An estimated 225,000 surgical masks will be delivered to around 50 nonprofit organizations around the county.

We are excited about this partnership that will ensure our residents receive the services they need in as safe a manner as possible.

Around Precinct 3:

Flower Mound was recently named the ninth “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.,” according to a study by Smart Asset, an online personal finance company. According to the study, researchers examined cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 and compared 10 key factors including home affordability, healthcare accessibility, income equality, entertainment options and commute times. Flower Mound was the only community in Texas to make the top 25 on the list.

Lewisville recently launched a “Mask Up Lewisville” awareness campaign to encourage residents to wear a mask or facial covering while in public as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The campaign includes social media posts and posters at various city facilities featuring Lewisville City Council members, the police chief and fire chief wearing masks with the tagline “My mask protects you; Your mask protects me.”



