Bartonville Town Update — July 2020

Greetings from Bartonville,

As Texas continues to reopen, we need to remain aware and safe. The Town of Bartonville continues to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and work with Denton County and the State of Texas to ensure the health and safety of our residents.

On June 3, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott Issued Executive Order GA 26 implementing the third phase of the State of Texas plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. Under Phase III, all businesses in Texas are able to operate at up to 75% capacity, with very limited exceptions and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits. Gov. Abbott on June 27 scaled restaurant capacity back to 50% due to increased cases of coronavirus in Texas.

All businesses and customers should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). For more details, please see visit COVID-19 Updates on our website at www.townofbartonville.com.

Let’s continue to support local with our local businesses, restaurants and farmers markets.

Town Hall is now open to the public as of July 1st; however, we recommend that transactions continue to be handled by phone or online in order to slow the spread. If you need to stop by in person, please be reminded that social distancing guidelines must be practiced. Town Council and Board/Commission meetings will meet in-person as regularly scheduled as well as via video conference. The Bartonville Municipal Court will not hold any proceedings until August.

Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation (CTWSC) and the various parties involved settled their lawsuits which allowed for the completion of the water tower construction (located at IT Neely Rd. and FM 407). In May, the Town Council approved adding the Town’s logo to the tower and on June 2nd CTWSC began the final phases of construction of the tower. A great time-lapse video of the tower raising can be found on the Town’s website, www.townofbartonville.com.

We have rescheduled Bartonville Clean-Up Day for Saturday, August 22nd, from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m., at Lantana Community Church. Residents will be able to safely dispose of trash, metal and tires, shred documents, and donate goods. A postcard with more details will be mailed to residents this month.

The Town is now also accepting applications for Boards and Commissions. The deadline for residents to apply is July 31, 2020. Applications can be completed online at www.townofbartonville.com/boardapplication. Appointments are typically made by the Town Council in August/September, and terms begin October 1 for all new and re-appointed Board and Commission members.

If you haven’t already, the 2020 census deadline had been extended. More information can be found on our Town website.

Lastly, summer is here with a mix of heat and wet weather. Please be mindful to remove any standing water. Check on pets and neighbors. Stay hydrated and have a wonderful safe summer!