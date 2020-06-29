Primary runoff early voting underway

Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs encouraged all eligible Denton County voters to take advantage of the extended early voting period ahead of the July 14th elections, which begins on Monday, June 29th and ends on Friday, July 10th. Early voting will not occur on July 3rd or 4th in observance of Independence Day.

The Secretary also reminded all eligible voters to observe the recommended health care protocols released last month by her office, which are meant to help ensure the health and safety of all voters, election office personnel, polling place workers, and poll watchers in Texas.

“Despite COVID-19, the drumbeat of our democracy has marched on,” said Secretary Hughs. “I strongly encourage all eligible Texans to set aside time now so they can be prepared to cast a ballot during the early voting period or on Election Day. It is essential to our democracy that Texans are able to safely and confidently cast their vote.”

Eligible voters can view a sample ballot, locate their appropriate polling place, and plan their trip to the polls here.

Denton County voters who are eligible to vote by mail must ensure that their Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) (PDF) is received by the Early Voting Clerk by Thursday, July 2nd. Learn more about requirements for voting by mail in Texas.

Denton County voters who possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls. The seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call 1-800-252-VOTE.

For more information on voting in Denton County, visit www.votedenton.com.