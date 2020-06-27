Army looks to hire 10,000 in three days

(FLOWER MOUND, TX) The Army is launching its first national virtual recruiting campaign from June 30 to July 2 with a goal of bringing 10,000 new soldiers into the service, according to the Association to the U.S. Army North Texas – Audie Murphy Chapter.

Army National Hiring Days is a three-day effort to encourage potential recruits to consider the diverse career options and benefits of military service.

“To enlist in the Army, applicants must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17-34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent,” said Col. Rich Kaniss, USA (Ret.), president of the Association of the United States Army’s North Texas – Audie Murphy Chapter.

The Army has a career for every interest. College graduates are welcome to participate.

The virtual event will showcase 150 part-time and full-time career options, training, benefits, and education the Army provides. In addition, the Army is offering $2,000 bonuses to eligible soldiers who sign up during the three-day hiring event. Qualified applicants are eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or a student loan reimbursement up to $65,000.