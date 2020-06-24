Highland Village Police Blotter

The following incidents were provided by the Highland Village Police Department:

From March 26 to April 28, the Highland Village Police Department investigated three vehicle burglaries, three Class C assaults, two DWIs and two people evading arrest, one of whom was also allegedly driving recklessly. HVPD investigated three cases of marijuana possession, two possessions of drug paraphernalia and two minors consuming alcohol.

From April 28 to May 29, the Highland Village Police Department investigated three assault cases, including a sexual assault that was reported on May 7 on Braemar Lane. One incident on May 2 in the 2800 block of Spring Oaks Drive involved interference with public duties, silent abusive call to 911, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. There were 18 other cases involving possession of marijuana, dangerous drugs, controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. One person tried to evade arrest in their vehicle, and five individuals were charged with DWI. Police also investigated a report of a terroristic threat and nine thefts.