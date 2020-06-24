Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following was compiled from Flower Mound Police Department incident and arrest reports:

On March 30, a resident in the 800 block of Lake Bluff Drive reported that someone entered her home through the unlocked back door and stole prescription medication.

On April 13, officers made contact with a burglary suspect at Duff’s Fine Jewelry on FM 1171. The man, Bryce Melvin, 47, kept changing his story about why he was at the store. During the investigation, police learned that Melvin had cut the electricity to the business the day before, and he came to burglarize it. Officers found several burglary tools in his vehicle, along with heroin and methamphetamine. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance (state jail felonies), unlawful use of a criminal instrument (a Class B misdemeanor) and attempted burglary of a building (a state jail felony).

On April 15, officers responded to a DWI complaint about a vehicle stopped at Forest Vista Drive and Garden Ridge Boulevard, where the driver was asleep. The driver, Kyle Gambill, 35, admitted to drinking alcohol that day and was arrested on suspicion of DWI. Police searched his vehicle and found methamphetamine, ecstasy and prescription medications for which he didn’t have a prescription. He was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (a first-degree felony), possession of a controlled substance (a third-degree felony) and possession of dangerous drugs (a Class A misdemeanor).

On April 20, callers reported a black BMW struck a tree and kept driving north in the 6200 block of FM 2499. The driver then rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a red light, and then struck it repeatedly while trying to flee the scene. The driver, Karmen Wilkerson, 44, was arrested for DWI and resisting arrest, search or transport. During the booking process, she was uncooperative and assaulted a detention officer, resulting in an additional charge of assault of a public servant.

On May 2, William Grubbs, 44, was involved in a disturbance in the 600 block of Lake Bluff, and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

On May 20, residents in the 5600 block of Suncreek Path and the 1300 block of Sunlight Drive reported several mail thefts. No suspects have been identified.

On May 27, an 18-year-old woman from Irving died after she crashed her vehicle in the 100 block of Flower Mound Road. Zoha Jamal was driving east when she lost control, crossed the median and hit a tree and telephone pole. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and killed on impact.