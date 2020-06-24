Weir: Argyle school turns students into artists

The New Song School of the Arts (NSSOTA) in Argyle, Texas has been teaching students, both young and old, how to tap into their natural talent as musicians, performers and artists for the past 21 years. Founded in Lewisville, TX in 1999 and relocating to Lantana in 2012, the school’s phenomenal growth has necessitated a move in 2017 to their current 2-story, 7 studio facility in Argyle. The school, at 7861 Tudor Lane, just off FM407, was recently awarded Best Music Instruction in Denton County! NSSOTA offers instruction in music, theater, the visual arts and options for private, semi-private and group lessons for all ages. Activities include camps, workshops and intensives for students to gain confidence and application beyond the regular classroom.

The mission statement for NSSOTA is: “Seeking to enrich lives through the provision of quality fine arts instruction, we impart knowledge that equips and empowers each student to reach their fullest potential. We work to create an environment that cultivates a love of the fine arts as we patiently nurture the student’s self-esteem through each step of their journey.” The following is from the school’s webpage:

“We are blessed to have over 35 highly qualified, educated instructors who connect with their students by inspiring them, enriching them, and equipping them throughout their journey exploring the fine arts. Students progress quickly by means of quality instruction that both motivates and inspires. Students are able to choose from a variety of instructional options to customize their journey. Options include: 30, 45 or 60 min private lessons, MusiksCOOL sessions, buddy lessons, rock band training, jazz lessons (piano, guitar, voice), ensemble sessions, music theory classes, music composition sessions, early childhood music classes.”

Heather Parks is the owner of the studio and an experienced pianist. Ms. Parks began tickling the ivories as a child and continued her musical journey to the present day. She has performed in St. Petersburg, Russia and at numerous recitals and public events, solo piano concerts, accompanying choirs, and has performed Handel’s Messiah on a harpsichord with the Creekwood Christian Choir. She was the lead church pianist and choir accompanist at Temple Baptist Church of Flower Mound, TX for 8 years, and was the lead pianist, choir accompanist, worship leader, and praise band leader at Creekwood Christian Church.

Moreover, she has accompanied numerous UIL events for LISD and Denton ISD schools. In addition to managing the school, Heather gives private piano instruction. During a recent visit to NSSOTA, my wife and I were thrilled to see so many children enthusiastically enjoying a variety of artistic endeavors. I invited Heather to participate in a remote video with some of her students. For more info on NSSOTA – www.newsongschoolofthearts.com