Flower Mound senior holding virtual Be-YOU-tiful Camp

A Flower Mound High School senior will hold a virtual leadership camp for middle school girls as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

Lauren Peck has been planning the project for over a year to encourage and enable girls entering eighth and ninth grade to be leaders in their community. Speakers will include Chasity Lansdell, a counselor at Flower Mound High School; Bert Cole, director of the Dallas Tennis and Education Academy; and Stephanie Shelby, VP at Lennar Homes.

The camp will also give participants a “roadmap for navigating high school and beyond.”

“I have noticed that as girls transition into high school, many lose their confidence and work drive, and some even fall victim to peer pressure,” Peck said in an email. “I want young girls to feel confident and prepared for high school and be inspired to lead others throughout their lives. I hope that they will be motivated by the stories of actual high school girls and women in the community and workforce who have some wisdom to share.”

The virtual camp will take place over Zoom from July 20-23, from 10-11:45 a.m. each day. The fee is $5. Registration closes Thursday, June 25. Click here to register.

The Gold Award project also benefits the Dallas Tennis and Education Academy, a philanthropic organization of the Dallas Tennis Association. Through cookie sales and a fundraising tennis tournament earlier this year, Peck raised enough money to host the Be-YOU=tiful Leadership Camp and and donate six new iPads for the DTEA.