Healthy, Wealthy & Wise Webinar with Glen Smith and Kylene Bogden

Catch Glen Smith this month as he discusses his love for finance and good health in his webinar with Kylene Bogden.

As a Certified Financial Planner, Glen needs to be on point with his professional performance for his team and his clients.

That’s why he’s invited Kylene Bogden, America’s functional sports nutrition expert. Dietitian to the NBA, she focuses on utilizing the right foods to help her clients regain their competitive edge.

Please join Glen D. Smith & Associates on Tuesday, July 14th at 6 p.m. as they discuss eating right to fight fatigue while staying financially informed and up to date.

Healthy, Wealthy & Wise will be live streamed on the GDSA Facebook and YouTube Pages. Questions about finance or nutrition? Send an email to the GDSA team and they will be answered in the webinar.

Contact Glen D. Smith & Associates to learn more about the event and how to stay on top of your game as we continue to weather the unknown, together.

Glen D. Smith & Associates, Raymond James is located at 1029 Long Prairie Road, Suite C, Flower Mound, TX 75022. Call 469-212-8072.

