Suarez: DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft program available for essential trips

Riders traveling within the cities of Highland Village and north Lewisville now have more efficient mobility services to get to their essential destinations. In March 2020, the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) discontinued its Highland Village Connect Shuttle service and replaced it with its enhanced Lyft discount program that now provides a more efficient and cost-effective mobility option for riders and the agency.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency, we at DCTA encourage passengers to maintain the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing recommendation and stay six feet apart from other passengers and drivers when possible. We also highly recommend for passengers to wear protective cloth masks to prevent the spread of illness.

Why did DCTA discontinue its Highland Village Connect Shuttle service?

Our Highland Village Connect Shuttle bus service launched in March 2016 with the intent to deliver a service model that works best for city residents and to provide connectivity to other agency services such as the A-train, Lewisville Connect Bus and North Central Texas College (NCTC) Campus Shuttles.

The service was successful in providing riders with more mobility options but wasn’t as cost-efficient for the agency. The city of Highland Village is a low-density area with unique mobility needs and enhancing our Highland Village Lyft discount program to serve passengers who utilized the Connect Shuttle service was a cost-effective alternative for both riders and DCTA.

What’s different about DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft Discount program?

Passengers who rode our Highland Village Connect Shuttle service can utilize our Lyft discount program that has similar and enhanced service parameters, including:

Expanded Program Service Hours: The Highland Village Lyft discount program is available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and now includes Saturday service from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (excluding major holidays).

Service Area and Other DCTA Service Connectivity: The existing Highland Village Lyft Zone remains the same for service operation. In addition, riders can access other DCTA services when using the agency’s Lyft discount program including our A-train, Lewisville Connect and North Central Texas College (NCTC) Campus Shuttles.

Cost to Ride: We now offer passengers a $13-sponsored discount for each trip to utilize the program that is available to the general public. The average cost for a trip within the designated Highland Village Lyft Zone is between $6 and $9. The discount is valid for Lyft trips only.

Discount and Trip Instructions: To utilize our Highland Village Lyft discount program, enter the “RIDEDCTA2” promo code into the Lyft app. Once entered, the promo code will remain active and automatically apply to all trips that meet the service parameters.

For more information about DCTA’s Highland Village Lyft discount program, visit RideDCTA.net.