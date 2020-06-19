Argyle PD adds ‘duty to intervene’ policy

The Argyle Police Department on Thursday codified a new “duty to intervene” if an officer sees another officer use unreasonable force.

The department said it believes its officers “have always possessed the moral courage to hold one another accountable,” but it still wanted to make sure that was reflected in its general orders. The new policy also protects every officer, from the most junior to the police chief, from reprisal if they correct another officer.

The department also announced that, “in an effort to be as transparent as possible,” APD’s policy manual will soon be available to view on the department’s webpage.

“We believe that the citizens we serve should be knowledgeable about the rules that govern how we police,” the department said in a social media post.