Motorcyclist flees police, dies in crash in Justin

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Justin on Thursday evening while trying to flee from police, according to the Justin Police Department.

The motorcyclist was being pursed by police in Wise County and traveled into Justin, according to the news release from JPD. While headed south on FM 156, the motorcycle collided with a vehicle as it was turning west onto John Wiley Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene from the impact of the crash, according to JPD. Their identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, as of early Friday afternoon.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and the vehicle’s driver had minor injuries.

Police are unable to release anymore information as the investigation continues.