Virtual Public Meeting: Farm-to-Market Road 2931

Notice

Virtual Public Meeting

Farm-to-Market Road (FM) 2931

From United States (US) 380 To FM 428

CSJ: 2979-01-011

Denton County, Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing to widen FM 2931 from US 380 to FM 428 in Denton County, Texas. This notice advises the public that TxDOT will be conducting an on‑line virtual public meeting on the proposed project. The virtual meeting will be held beginning on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. The virtual public meeting will consist of a video presentation explaining the proposed project, which includes both audio and video components, along with other exhibits and materials for your review. The virtual public meeting materials will be posted to www.keepitmovingdallas.com/FM2931 on July 7, 2020 and will remain available online through the comment period deadline of July 22, 2020. If you do not have internet access, you may call (214) 320-6651 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to ask questions about the project and access project materials during the project development process. Formal comments may be provided by mail, email, or voicemail as explained below.

The FM 2931 reconstruction project includes widening approximately 6.37 miles of FM 2931. The existing FM 2931 is a rural 2-lane roadway. The existing right-of-way width is approximately 100 feet wide. The proposed FM 2931 would be reconstructed as a 4-lane urban roadway (ultimate 6-lane) section with turn lanes. The proposed right-of way would be approximately 140 to 153 feet wide. The proposed project will affect the Town of Providence Village, the Town of Little Elm, the City of Aubrey, and Denton County.

The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right-of-way and potentially displace no residential and one non-residential structure. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for displaces and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling (214) 320-6651.

The proposed project is anticipated to impact the following properties protected under Section 4(f) of the Department of Transportation Act of 1966: Lakeview Park – North and Lakeview Park – South in the Town of Providence Village. The proposed right-of-way would be on the edge of the park near the roadway improvements and would not impact the public use of the facility. TxDOT anticipates making a de minimis determination for this use under Section 4(f) of the Department of Transportation Act of 1966. Public comment on the effects of the proposed project on the activities, features, or attributes of Lakeview Park – North and Lakeview Park – South may be submitted as described below.

The proposed project may involve construction in wetlands. The proposed project would involve an action in a floodplain. Any environmental documentation or studies, maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project will be available on the project website.

TxDOT makes every reasonable effort to accommodate the needs of the public. The virtual public meeting will be in English. If you have a special communication accommodation or need for an interpreter, a request can be made. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can also be made to accommodate most needs. Please call (214) 320-4480 no later than Thursday, July 2, 2020. Please be aware that advance notice is requested as some accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.

Written, electronic, and voicemail comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested and may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District Office, Attention Edra Brashear, P.E., 4777 E. Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150 or via email to [email protected]. An online comment form option will also be made available during the virtual public meeting. Verbal comments will also be accepted by calling 940-220-9478 and leaving a voicemail. Responses to written and verbal comments received will be available online at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/FM2931 once they have been prepared. All comments must be received on or before July 22, 2020.

If you have any general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project or the virtual meeting, please contact Edra Brashear, P.E., TxDOT Project Manager, at (214) 320-6651 or by email at [email protected].

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 9, 2019, and executed by FHWA and TxDOT.