Marks: A custom closet makeover

Meet Our Client, Anita

We first met Anita back in 2019 at an open house. She was looking for a new home for her and her family. That day, we helped Anita write up an offer on that listing of ours in South Flower Mound and they closed just a few weeks later. It was the perfect home with perfect space for her family and grandkids. But (as many people would say about their own home), it definitely could have benefited from some more efficient closet space.

Enter the Closets by Design Team

I met Jay Hemby, Owner of Closets by Design, through the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and quickly discovered that our company values perfectly aligned. Both of our companies are committed to quality customer service. We’re both deeply connected to and within our local community. And we both have been blessed with a servant’s heart and love to find ways to bless the lives of those we come into contact with.

They approached me towards the end of 2019 with a very generous offer to gift me a closet makeover at my own home. I was extremely grateful for their generosity, but immediately thought, “How can we take this offer and use it to benefit the life of someone who could really use it?”

After talking with the Closets By Design team, we determined that Anita and her family were the perfect recipients for the closet makeover. And it just so happened that the Senior Executive Designer we were working with, Jessy Busch, used to be her neighbor!

The Process

The entire process was seamless, and that’s all thanks to Closet by Design’s experience, expertise, and excellent customer service. Jessy sat down with Anita and had a consultation to determine which closets would benefit from the makeover the most, which functionalities she preferred, and the look and style she wanted.

A few weeks after their consultation and finalizing the closet design, they took out Anita’s existing closet and installed her new one.

The Final Product

Closets by Design’s materials are second-to-none. They are made of the highest quality, make the maximum use of your space, and are manufactured according to your custom dimensions right here in DFW to ensure the perfect fit.

Seeing the look on Anita’s face as she walked into her new closet for the first time was priceless. She was opening all of the drawers, looking at all of her shelf space, and we could see the wheels in her organizational brain spinning.

It truly was an honor for us to team up with a company like Closets by Design to bless the life of one of our most cherished clients. And because of the experience we had with them, we have no hesitation in recommending them to any of you who are in need of organizational help in your home, whether that’s for a closet, garage, laundry room, pantry, etc.

If you’d like to contact Closets By Design to see how they can help you, you can submit a consultation request at www.dallas.closetsbydesign.com or call them at 972-361-0010.