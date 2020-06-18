River Walk Chapel to give away free wedding

The Flower Mound River Walk Chapel — expected to open late summer — announced last week that it is giving away a free wedding to a couple whose wedding plans were hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In advance of the venues’ opening, the chapel and Water Works reception hall is giving away a wedding package valued at $75,000 that includes:

Full-day rental of both the River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall complete with a day-of coordinator, tables, chairs, select linens, upgraded lighting package and chargers from the venue management team, Katmo Venues.

Catering package from Catering by Michaelene for up to 150 guests

Four hours of bar service from HD Liquid Catering

8-hour photography package from Brittany Barclay Photography

Wedding cake from Funkie Cakes

Décor selections from Belle Décor

Florals from Coco Fleur

Videography for ceremony from Four Point Wedding Films

Ceremony music from Serenata Strings

Honeymoon suite and groomsmen suite from Courtyard by Marriott

“We kept seeing stories of people whose wedding had to be cancelled due to the necessary event restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic and it tugged at our heart strings,” said Michael Hallford, general manager of the chapel and reception hall. “Cancelling all plans for one of the most important days of your life so abruptly is devastating, and we’re lucky to have such fantastic vendor partners who stepped up to help make this a truly special offering.”

Interested couples need to visit www.riverwalkweddinggiveaway.com by July 1 and upload a one- to two-minute video detailing how their wedding was ruined by COVID-19 and why they deserve to win, according to a news release from the venues. The sponsor and vendors will select their top 10, the public will narrow it down to two finalists and the sponsor and vendors will select the winner on July 29. Follow along at the River Walk chapel and reception hall’s Facebook page and Instagram account @RiverWalkDFWEvents for announcements, details and voting information.

Additionally, anyone booking their event prior to Aug. 1 can receive an upgraded lighting package, a $2,300 value, and forgivable deposit, according to the news release.

Water Works Hall offers customizable layout with a maximum capacity of about 200 people. The venue also includes a catering kitchen, large bridal suite and scenic terrace. A wooden bridge connects the reception hall to River Walk Chapel, which offers an elevated circular altar with enlarged arched windows, women’s and men’s lounges and a second floor with two Juliet balconies overlooking the ceremony below, with a maximum capacity of 210 people. Rental of both venues includes day-of coordinator, tables, crystal Chiavari chairs in the reception venue and fruit wood Chiavari chairs in the chapel, white or black linens, upgraded lighting package and silver or gold chargers.

For more information, visit riverwalkdfwevents.com.