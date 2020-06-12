Denton County reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

On Friday, Denton County Public Health announced 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents, the highest single-day total during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day within Denton County,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Summer is arriving, but COVID-19 has not gone anywhere. We’ve got to take this seriously. More than ever, we must remain vigilant in wearing masks, handwashing and physical distancing to protect ourselves and others.”

DCPH also reported 42 new COVID-19 recoveries. There are now 715 active cases and 946 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 36.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.