LePeep Flower Mound closes its doors

LePeep’s Flower Mound location is closing its doors after more than a decade in business.

The breakfast and lunch cafe, located at 1121 Flower Mound Road at the intersection with Morriss Road, has been closed since late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. While other LePeep locations have since reopened, the Flower Mound location has remained closed. On Friday, the Flower Mound restaurant announced on social media that it would not be reopening.

“To all our loyal guests, it is with heavy hearts that we announce we are closing our Flower Mound location after 13 years serving the Flower Mound/Lewisville area,” the business said in a Facebook post. We thank you all for your support.”

The two other LePeep locations, in Plano and Las Colinas, are still open.