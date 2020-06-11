Pecan tree wood to be distributed Saturday

Flower Mound residents can pick up wood from the old pecan tree this weekend.

The large pecan tree, believed to be over 100 years old, was located outside the town Community Activity Center, and it died during the winter and was cut down last week. The town announced Thursday that some of the wood collected from the tree can be used as firewood and will be distributed on Saturday.

The firewood will be available at 8 a.m. at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Flower Mound residents only. Residents will need to bring a utility bill or driver’s license to show proof of residency. Quantities will be limited per person. Residents can’t cut the wood on site, but the wood has been precut to manageable sizes, according to a news release from the town.