Denton County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 98 new recoveries

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that it has confirmed 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus among county residents, as well as 98 new recoveries.

There are now 702 active cases in the county and 894 total recoveries, which is the biggest difference between the two numbers — with recoveries outnumbering active cases — since the coronavirus pandemic reached Denton County. The death toll remains at 36.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.