LISD extends free meal service through summer

The Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition Department is continuing free meal service through August for children age 18 and under.

In mid-March, when LISD extended its spring break closure in response to COVID-19, the child nutrition department implemented emergency feeding to provide meals for children through the duration of the 2019-2020 school year, according to a news release from LISD. Now that the official school year has ended, free meal sites will remain open through summer months.

“We currently have 14 different meal sites spread across the Lewisville, Carrollton, and The Colony areas,” said LISD Child Nutrition general manager Kim Stafford. “All of these sites will remain open for the summer and will offer breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday each week. We are also providing weekend meals for families to take home.”

In addition to these sites, North Texas Hunger Council partners are working with the district to expand their reach in providing free summer meals, according to LISD. The Salvation Army, Valley Creek Church and Christian Community Action will be offering free meals at various sites throughout the Lewisville area.

Last Summer, LISD and NTHC partners collectively served more than 140,000 meals across various sites in Lewisville and surrounding cities. Since emergency feeding began in March, the district has served 476,408 meals and counting.

“We understand the families we serve are depending on us, now more than ever, to provide balanced meals for their children,” said LISD Child Nutrition Regional Manager Ray Danilowicz. “Having the opportunity to continue our partnerships with local organizations like LovePacs, The Salvation Army, and other North Texas Hunger Council members will allow us to do the necessary work to support these families during a time when they need it most.”

A full list of LISD and NTHC partner meal locations, including dates and serving times, can be found at bit.ly/LISDfreemeals, and will be updated throughout the summer as sites are added, according to LISD. For more information, contact LISD Child Nutrition at 469-713-5207 or visit www.lisd.net/meals.