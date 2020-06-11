FMPD to offer virtual Junior Police Academy

The Flower Mound Police Department will hold its Junior Police Academy online this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flower Mound students entering seventh and eighth grade in the fall are invited to interact with FMPD officers and participate in a variety of presentations via Zoom, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Presentations will include the K-9 unit, Investigative Services Department, Traffic unit, the SWAT team, Marine Safety Unit, Bike team and Training unit.

JPA is free, but students must have internet capability, a microphone and camera on their phone, tablet or computer to participate. Sessions will take place from 10-11 a.m. daily from June 29 through July 3. To register, complete the online application by 5 p.m. June 26 at www.flower-mound.com/juniorpoliceacademy.