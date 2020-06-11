Home
Southern Denton County Local News

FMPD to offer virtual Junior Police Academy

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
The Flower Mound Police Department offers a Junior Police Academy during the summer, but this year it will be held virtually (photo courtesy of FMPD).

The Flower Mound Police Department will hold its Junior Police Academy online this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flower Mound students entering seventh and eighth grade in the fall are invited to interact with FMPD officers and participate in a variety of presentations via Zoom, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Presentations will include the K-9 unit, Investigative Services Department, Traffic unit, the SWAT team, Marine Safety Unit, Bike team and Training unit.

JPA is free, but students must have internet capability, a microphone and camera on their phone, tablet or computer to participate. Sessions will take place from 10-11 a.m. daily from June 29 through July 3. To register, complete the online application by 5 p.m. June 26 at www.flower-mound.com/juniorpoliceacademy.

Tags:

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts