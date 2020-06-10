Bartonville Town Update — June 2020

Greetings from Bartonville,

What strange times we are in! My wish is that every resident is safe and healthy and weathering this COVID storm.

We are excited to announce the appointment of our new Town Administrator, Sylvia Ordeman. Sylvia’s extensive background in public service includes federal, state, and local government agencies. She holds a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Local Government from the University of North Texas. Sylvia is looking forward to meeting Bartonville’s residents and serving the community. Along that same line, our general election for May was cancelled as the positions were uncontested. It is my honor and privilege to continue to serve as your Mayor for the next two years along with councilmembers Jaclyn Carrington (Place 2) and Bridget Melson (Place 4).

As Texas continues to reopen, we must continue our vigilance to remain safe. We continue to actively monitor and adjust to the COVID-19 situation, working with Denton County and the State of Texas to ensure the health and safety of our residents. On May 19, 2020, the Town Council extended our declaration of a local state of disaster due to public health emergency as follows:

All town-sponsored programs and activities are suspended through June 30, 2020.

Bartonville Municipal Court is delaying all in person Court proceedings through June 30, 2020.

Town offices will remain closed to citizen traffic during normal operating hours. For inquiries, please contact either the Town Administrator or the Town Secretary ( [email protected] ). Staff is available to assist you during normal business hours by phone (817-693-5280), email, and online.

Town Council and Board/Commission meetings will meet as regularly scheduled and may include videoconference meetings and/or in-person meetings.

Development applications will be accepted per regular processes.

All closures and cancellations will be reassessed and modified as conditions change.

As such, we are planning to reschedule Bartonville Clean-Up Day to sometime in late June or July based on health situations and we will notify residents via postcard and social media.

Hard to believe July 4th is nearly here! Please remember that fireworks are permitted within the Town of Bartonville on your personal property ONLY if it is a Denton County Burn Day. Please confirm if it is a Burn Day (posted after 10 a.m.) before any use of fireworks takes place. This information is posted on the town’s website or you can call 940.349.2840. If you plan to use fireworks, please be mindful of your neighbors and ensure that all fireworks released remain on your personal property.

Work continues! The Town Council recently approved the annual work order to repair potholes and seal the cracks on our roads. This annual maintenance helps extend the life of our roads. The work order will be completed this month.

With our excessive rain, we get quick overgrowth. Please mow and clear your bar ditches. Keeping properly maintained ditches improves motorist visibility, water flow, fire protection and is just being a good neighbor. Wet and warm weather also breeds those unwanted mosquitos, so please be mindful of standing water.

Lastly, if you are planning on traveling this summer, don’t forget the Bartonville Police Department House/Vacation Watch Program. Simply fill out a form at townofbartonville.com/vacation and request a close patrol while you are away. The BPD is pleased to provide this service to all Bartonville residents.

Remember, to keep informed with Bartonville business, please sign up for Notify Me on the Town’s website. We know it is hard to connect during these challenging times. Take walks, turn off the TV and pick up the phone. Texas is healing and reopening. I know I look forward to getting out and seeing everyone around!