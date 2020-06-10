Youfit Flower Mound closes permanently

Youfit’s Flower Mound fitness center closed down in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it will not reopen.

The business sent emails to members to say that Youfit Health Clubs is ending its operation agreement with the Flower Mound location, 2301 Cross Timbers Road, and it won’t reopen.

All dues charged after the mid-March closure will be automatically refunded, according to Youfit, but anyone who does not receive their refund within 30 days should contact [email protected] or 888-youfit-1.

Attempts to contact a company representative were not successful.