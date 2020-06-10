Denton ISD swears in new, returning trustees

On Tuesday, Denton ISD’s new and returning trustees were sworn in.

Dr. Patricia Sosa-Sanchez was sworn in as the Place 7 trustee, replacing Dr. Dorothy Martinez, who did not seek re-election. Dr. Jim Alexander, who has served on the Board since 1993, also took the oath of office for another three-year term in Place 6. Both candidates were unopposed, so the election was canceled.

Sosa-Sánchez is the EC-6 Program Coordinator and Bilingual/ESL Program Coordinator at the University of North Texas-Dallas, and she began her career in public education in Denton ISD in 2003 working as a Dual Language/Bilingual teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, according to Denton ISD. She served nine years at Wilson Elementary before a brief, one-year stint at a neighboring district.

Sosa-Sánchez returned to Denton ISD in 2013 as a fourth grade Bilingual/ESL teacher at Borman Elementary before moving to higher education. She has worked at Texas A&M University-Commerce, followed by Texas Woman’s University and most recently UNT-Dallas.

Sosa-Sánchez received her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Woman’s University in 2004 and her master’s degree in education from the same school in 2006, according to Denton ISD. She earned her doctorate in Reading Education with an emphasis on Literacy/Bilingual Education from Texas Woman’s University in 2015. Here is a list of her community service: