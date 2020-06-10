Argyle PD to offer teen citizens academy

The Argyle Police Department is inviting local teenagers to learn more about law enforcement in a new Teen Citizens Academy.

Participants will get a chance to see behind the scenes of the Argyle and Argyle ISD police departments, according to the Argyle PD. Students will learn about careers in law enforcement, as well as take part in hands-on exercises and discuss public safety.

All participants must be entering grades 9-12 in the 2020-21 school year, and they must attend Argyle High School or Liberty Christian School, or live within Argyle town limits. The free academy will be held July 27-31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The class is limited to 20 students.

For more information, contact Tracey Glenn at [email protected]