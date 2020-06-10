Denton County reports 36th resident to die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that another county resident — a man in his 60s from the portion of Dallas that extends into Denton County — has died from COVID-19.

“As we announce the third COVID-19 death in three days, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s friends and family,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Utilizing masks, physically distancing, and washing your hands are still highly recommended to protect our community members and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 40 new confirmed cases and 17 new recoveries. There are now 767 active cases and 796 total recoveries in the county.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.