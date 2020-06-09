News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2020

Greetings neighbors,

Let’s begin by congratulating all of our Double Oak graduates. The town appreciates your hard work and we are very proud of you and your accomplishments.

We appreciate our residents for what you do and the support you give to the town. We thank our town staff, our firefighters and police officers who serve our community.

Nelson, Dent, Garrett and Beougher Sworn-In for Town Council Terms

The town of Double Oak congratulates Anita Nelson, Joe Dent and Billie Garrett who were unopposed for two-year terms and Von Beougher who was unopposed for a one-year term, on their oath of office. They join Scott Whisenhunt to serve the citizens of Double Oak.

Congratulations to Joe Dent on his appointment as Mayor Pro-Tem and to Billie Garrett on her appointment as Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem.

2020-2021 Proposed Fiscal Year Budget

Budget talks will commence this month and there will be discussions at future council meetings. The council will hold public hearings and adopt the operating budget and tax rate in September which will go into effect on October 1, 2020.

Code Enforcement Message

The town asks residents to check your property at the street and we need you to trim bushes or tree limbs away from the street. If you have a tree and its limbs go across a street, it is your responsibility to make sure the tree limbs are 12 feet or higher. Please help your town by taking care of this now. Thank you to the residents who have already taken action.

Swap-Out of Trash and Recycle Carts

Residents should have received new Republic Services trash and recycle carts. Please leave your former provider Waste Management carts at the street and they will be removed. Republic Services will stop servicing the old WM carts.

Double Oak Police Department House Watch

The Double Oak Police Department provides a House Watch Program when you are out of town traveling. Hundreds of residents use this service each year where you fill out a form and request a close patrol. Operating our own 24/7 full-time police department, the town is pleased to provide this service to all Double Oak residents.

Town of Double Oak Announces New Website

The new website is up and running. Town staff, under the leadership of Town Clerk Brian Shults, have worked hours upon hours to make it user friendly, helpful and informative. Residents need to go to the website and check the alerts and news you wish to receive. The email communications you currently receive from Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy will be phased out during the month of June. Visit the new website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov and get signed up to stay informed.

Waketon Road Improvement Project Update

The project engineers have advised they expect to advertise for bids in July. Stay tuned for future updates.

Flag Day – Sunday, June 14

The United States celebrates Flag Day on June 14th each year to honor the United States flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption (June 1777). On the same day, the United States Army celebrates its birthday (June 1775). “Many have given their life protecting our country and freedom. On National Flag Day, June 14, raise “Old Glory” and fly it proudly.”

DOWC Scholarship Award

Congratulations to our 2020 Double Oak Women’s Club Scholarship Award winner Brooke Boughton. What set Brooke apart was not only her academics, as a member of the Science, Spanish, and National Honor Societies, but also her accomplishments in cross country and track and field. Brooke is involved in her church community, going on several Mission trips a year, and volunteering her time for Vacation Bible School. Brooke plans on attending Oklahoma State University, with a focus in Veterinary Sciences. The DOWC Board and the Scholarship Committee members, along with her grandparents planned a surprise car parade to announce her award. To our great delight, the parade was led by members of our Double Oak Police Department. Brooke was so surprised when we she heard the sirens and honking horns outside of her home, and was even more surprised by the presentation of our DOWC Scholarship! Congratulations Brooke, well done and we wish you the very best!

– Submitted by Stephanie Gorman



Congratulations Double Oak Graduates!

Happy Father’s Day!

Double Oak wishes all residents a fun, happy and safe summer!