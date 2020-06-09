Carter: In God’s view, we are all the same

By Jim Carter

As a youngster, growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, I witnessed many unequal acts of racial discrimination. Thank God, I had a Godly mother, in fact the Godliest person I have ever met. She taught me not only to love God but also to love my neighbor as well.

Atlanta was fortunate, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. grew up only a mile from where I grew up. We need him back; he knew how to achieve change without riotous violence.

I lived in a much poorer area than Dr. King. My neighborhood was much poorer as my mother was a single parent. My dad decided that there were more pleasant activities than raising a son after he and mother had lost three babies in their early married years. There were people with different colored skins in proximity of our home. If they were ill or needed help, my Mom was at their side.

As a youngster life was not without issues a boy had to solve. One was, is heaven going to be the eternal home for whites only? I found the answer. Another issue, was I somewhat less than other people because we were so poor? I found that answer as well. It was all summed up in what became one of my favorite Bible Verses, written by a man that understood great suffering and humiliation, Apostle Paul.

Romans 10:13, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” The keyword, Whosoever. Other translations say, Everyone or Anyone. In God’s view, we are all the same, as neighbors.

May I add, heaven will also have multitudes of blue. Souls of men and women who had daily put their lives in harm’s way to protect our lives and property. Due to the damnable acts of a very few, their profession has been unjustly criticized. Most of the men and women that wear blue are distinguished public servants.

Jim Carter is a resident of Bartonville, TX and served as Denton County Commissioner in Precinct 4 from 1999 to 2006.

