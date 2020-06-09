Just the facts about Copper Canyon — June 2020

Improving Town communications, community relations and transparency has been a stated Town Council goal. Offering a modern and highly functional website is a key component to a more effective public communications program.

Copper Canyon has launched our new website with a user-friendly, modern design that is a source of accurate, easy-to-find, current information for our residents. The staff worked with CivicPlus to develop a website with intuitive navigation, modern functionality, and aesthetically pleasing design. Online forms, easy-to-locate high-priority resources, and a user-friendly content management system to keep pages up more easily to date were a priority for the new site.

If you were previously signed up for our E-Mail Blast program you do not need to sign up again. We are constantly adding more information including an interactive street map and other useful tools. Be sure to check it out at coppercanyon-tx.org and let us know what you think!

The Neighborhood Watch Program is slowly but surely gaining more community involvement after the last few months. The new website will include a section to sign up for the program and more information about the notification system. Council Member Bill Castleman and Chairman Paula Castillo have planned some informative and interesting meetings for sometime in the summer to encourage all Copper Canyon residents to participate in this important program.

COVID-19 has changed the way we do business at Town Hall, but the staff and Council continue to stay busy. The Master Plan 2020 Committee will resume meetings this month. Check the Town calendar for dates and times. A few of the projects we are working on are updating Ordinances, formulating the 2020-2021 Budget, and working on a Town-wide drainage plan.