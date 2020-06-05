Foodie Friday: Changes at Corky’s Gaming Bistro

We first visited Corky’s Gaming Bistro in Grapevine about a year ago and had a blast learning how to throw axes, playing some old arcade games, and eating their delicious food.

In the past year, Corky’s has made some updates to their menu, including adding a bunch of new gluten-free options as well as refining some of their original menu items.

Let’s talk about the food first and then we’ll get to all the fun you can have while you’re there too.

Some of their new menu items include their three gluten-free desserts – a New York cheesecake, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, and a Key Lime Pie – and their Impossible Burger which is a meatless plant-based burger patty served on a gluten-free bun. And I’m telling you, if we hadn’t just told you that it was a plant-based gluten-free burger, you’d never be able to tell!

Of course, Corky’s has kept some of their favorite and most popular menu items around like their bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers, wings, pizzas, and street tacos which they now make by smoking the meat in-house.

Now let’s get to all the fun you’ll find at Corky’s.

Since they opened, Corky’s has become a popular destination for corporate events, birthday parties, and bachelor/bachelorette parties. On Sundays they offer axe-throwing and escape rooms at a discount, making it the perfect spot for a family fun day out. And on Wednesday evenings, all the ladies should check out Wine Down Wednesday where you can throw axes for just $19.99/person for 75 minutes and wine is half-price.

If the idea of throwing axes has you a little nervous, Corky’s has employed some of the very best local “axe-perts” to help you perfect your form. We had the chance to work with “axe-pert” manager and all-around lumberjack, Daryl, and he helped us all figure out our form to finally hit the target (some of us took more work than others…).

In addition to axe-throwing, you can also find arcade games (both old and new) and escape rooms with themes ranging from Journey to the Jungle to Jack the Ripper.

But no matter what you choose when you visit Corky’s, you’re sure to have an awesome time. So, plan a date night soon, or a private event – you’ll absolutely love it!

*Corky’s Gaming Bistro is located at 3520 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX 76051.

**During COVID-19 restrictions, Corky’s is taking added precautions with their axe throwing which is now open. Their escape rooms have also been approved to open immediately, and the arcade can open as of June 11.