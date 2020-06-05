NASCAR coming to Texas Motor Speedway in July

NASCAR races have been rescheduled at Texas Motor Speedway for mid-July.

The NASCAR season was interrupted in early March by the coronavirus pandemic, a few weeks before the O-Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend, originally scheduled for March 27-29 at TMS. Races resumed in mid-May in states that were reopening sooner than others.

Texas Motor Speedway announced Thursday that the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR weekend has been rescheduled for July 18-19. The Xfinity Series race will begin at 2 p.m. on July 18, followed by the Truck Series race that night. The Cup Series race will be broadcast live on NBCSN and PRN at 2 p.m. on July 19.

“Getting the motorsports industry back to work while keeping the health and safety of those who participate on site has been our top priority, and the past couple of weeks of NASCAR racing prove we’ve made some good decisions,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Sports fans worldwide need a return to a sense of normalcy, and live NASCAR competition on broadcast TV provides it. We’re glad to see NASCAR making a return this summer to the great state of Texas and to The Great American Speedway.”

It’s not known if fans will be able to attend the race.

“We couldn’t be happier to have NASCAR racing back at Texas Motor Speedway for the 24th consecutive season,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “Our first choice is always to open the grandstands, suites and infield to our race fans. We currently don’t have any information to share about if fans will be able to attend but we are working on the issue with the state of Texas to make sure we comply with their direction.”