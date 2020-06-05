Home
Flower Mound CAC capacity increases to 50%

Flower Mound’s Community Activity Center. (Photo: Town of Flower Mound)

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that its Community Activity Center has increased occupancy to 50% capacity immediately, based on the latest reopening guidelines from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The CAC is still only open to members for now, according to a news release from the town. The showers will reopen on Monday. Modified hours will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Normal hours and operations, including the outdoor pool, will resume on July 4.

Members are asked to limit workouts to one hour and to bring gloves that cover the whole hand to wear on the fitness floor, per state guidelines, according to the town. For membership questions and information regarding the indoor pool and track, fitness floor, gymnasium and other amenities, visit www.flower-mound.com/cacreopen.

