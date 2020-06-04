Home
Lakewood Park playground upgraded with aviation theme

The playground at Lakewood Park now has an aviation theme (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that the aviation-themed upgrades at the playground at Lakewood Park are now complete.

The playground, 2601 Stillwater Court, is now home to two plane play structures for 2-5 year olds, as well as a large control tower with play panels for 5-12 year olds, according to the news release from the town. Kids can taxi down the colorful rubber surfacing runway or fly through the clouds on the swing set. The playground also features a large pavilion with four picnic tables, benches with shade and trash receptacles.

The town has been upgrading its park playgrounds with fun themes for the past several years. The aviation theme was specifically recommended by town residents.

